Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with wet, heavy snow. Snowfall rates near 1 inch per hour are possible this evening. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&