TRAVERSE CITY — Last week, the Michigan State Police wrapped up a traffic initiative on I-75, which resulted in 783 commercial vehicle traffic stops, 602 verbal warnings and 472 citations issued from Aug. 7-13, according to Motor Carrier Lieutenant Steven Pascoe.
This initiative is not the first, or the last time MSP has funneled resources into catching traffic violations on I-75, Pascoe said. He said troopers will probably have another safe driving initiative before the year is up, probably around the same time the weather begins to change in the late fall.
