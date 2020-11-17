ONEKAMA -- A hunter has been found dead after an evening trek into the woods, according to Michigan State Police officials.
A Department of Natural Resources conservation officer discovered the body of 61-year-old Gregg Salisbury at about 10 p.m. Monday, according to an MSP release.
That officer, aided by several colleagues and MSP troopers, had been out combing the wooded stretch for about two hours -- Salisbury, who lived in Portage, was reported missing at about 8 p.m. after failing to rendezvous with a friend at their nearby home.
He'd spent the past several hours hunting near the property in Onekama Township, according to the release.
Salisbury's body was found near his friend's home. A doe he shot earlier in the evening was nearby, and investigators suspect the 61-year-old made his shot and began the walk to retrieve his kill moments before his death.
MSP officials suspect a medical issue killed Salisbury -- interviews with his friends and family detailed several chronic health conditions, according to MSP officials.
DNR officers and MSP troopers were aided in the dark, snowy search by Onekama Fire and Rescue responders, an MSP K9 unit and aerial flyovers courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard personnel based out of Traverse City's Air Station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.