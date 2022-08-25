CADILLAC — Michigan State Police Cadillac Post will host a public open house to meet troopers and participate in games like “hidden in plain sight” and simulated obstacle courses.
The event is Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7711 S US 131 Highway in Cadillac.
According to MSP Lieutenant Derrick Carroll, MSP’s specialty teams, including the emergency support, aviation and K-9 units will highlight their services.
Almost every MSP post in the state has hosted open houses for the public before, and that this date was chosen because it works best for getting all of the different units together at the same time and place, Carroll said.
“We’ve had open houses at almost all the posts at sometime or another in recent history,” he said. “Not necessarily every year, but I know the Cadillac Post has had them in the past.”
One of the activities is the “Hidden in Plain Sight” trailer on display and available for tours. Carroll said the goal of the trailer is to educate parents and guardians on the emerging substance abuse trends MSP has seen in teenagers by replicating a model of a teenager’s bedroom.
MSP also said they will have pedal carts and different vision goggles to simulate being drunk, super drunk or high on marijuana available. Participants will have the opportunity to wear the goggles and drive the pedal carts through an obstacle course, Carroll said.
