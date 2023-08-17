TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan State Police in Traverse City hosted the post's first public event since its reopening this past winter.
On Wednesday afternoon, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. troopers and community members gathered in the parking lot of the MSP Traverse City Post along 14th Street.
Dozens of people stopped by to interact with troopers, meet new Post Commander Stephen Porter and see demonstrations from the agency's specialized teams. Plus, eat a few hot dogs.
"Things are going well. We're fully staffed and out serving the public everyday and it's nice to be back out in the community again," Porter said.
Prior to becoming the post's commander, Porter was a trooper for almost 12 years and a detective sergeant for slightly more than a decade all in Kalkaska.
Some of those teams included the dive team, the drone team, the emergency services team and their Bearcat, the computer crimes investigation unit and road patrol representatives.
Michigan State Police Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said he drove up from their Cadillac Post to partake in the day's festivities.
The initial purpose of the open house was supposed to be a grand opening for the new post with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Governor Gretchen Whitmer and MSP director Joseph Gasper in attendance. But, because of their busy schedules, Carroll said they decided to pivot and make the event more community-focused and interactive.
"We've got hotdogs we're grilling up, and it's just a good community event to get to know everybody," he said.
Unlike last year's summer open house in Cadillac, Carroll said recruitment wasn't a primary focus for Wednesday's event.
"This is all about the focus of the troopers here and being back in the community," he explained. But they still had a recruiter there in case anyone wanted to learn more about becoming a trooper.
Since the post's reopening in January, Carroll said they've seen the "normal" types of service calls including domestic assaults, traffic calls and "getting a lot of methamphetamine off the street."
According to data previously provided to the Record-Eagle, Traverse Narcotics Team, an interdisciplinary law enforcement team reported the seizure of drugs with a street value more than $775,000 in 2022.
Overall, the TC post commander said he hasn't seen specific crime trends since they've reopened.
"It's a pretty even balance of crime across the area," Porter said. "So we're just prepared to handle all of it."
Looking ahead towards the future, Carroll said the future of the state police is all about technological advancements.
"That's the thing with the state police — it's always evolving," he said, adding that his first job with the agency was in their first computer crimes unit in 2001. "It really dictates what happens in the future and the way trends are and where we go from here."
