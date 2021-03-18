WELLSTON — Michigan State Police said they are investigating a homicide discovered Wednesday in Manistee County's Norman Township.
Authorities found a Wellston man, William Joseph Johnson, 56, dead in his home and subsequently arrested a woman as the primary suspect. The 40-year-old woman from Cadillac was detained at the Manistee County Jail in Manistee, officials said.
Both the medical examiner and MSP forensic team responded to determine the cause and time of death, police said.
MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll said autopsy results remain pending, as well as the prosecutor's review for criminal charges.
