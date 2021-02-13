TRAVERSE CITY — The holidays were spent quietly at home for many across the mitten state — others may be regretting not doing the same.
About 200 drivers were arrested on suspicion of drunk or drugged driving between Dec. 11 and Jan. 1, according to a Michigan State Police/Office of Highway Safety Planning release published Wednesday.
The arrests — 159 alcohol-related and another 39 involving drugs — are the culmination of totals from 90 different Michigan police departments, sheriff’s departments and MSP, according to the release. They come from a holiday crackdown initiative in which officers specifically targeted the issue — an effort that spurred more than 7,500 traffic stops statewide. About 1,100 speeding tickets and 88 seat belt violations were doled out in the process.
MSP 7th District spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll is familiar with the data — and said the count didn’t surprise him.
“In general for us, it was pretty usual up here,” said Carroll, who added that he has not directly tallied up local trends, but hasn’t noted any significant spikes. His district covers the tip of the mitten — every county north of the line drawn by Alcona, Oscoda, Roscommon, Missaukee, Wexford and Manistee counties.
In Grand Traverse County, the Sheriff’s Department logged about 148 drunk- or drugged-driving arrests between Dec. 1 and 31 2020, according to data provided by Capt. Chris Clark.
It’s a stark total, but difficult to compare to MSP’s data, which concerns a shorter date range.
Still, it proves interesting — the tally is significantly lower than the same spans Clark provided for 2019 and 2018: 254 and 237, respectively.
Operating while intoxicated is a misdemeanor charge on a first or second offense. A third offense is bumped up to felony status and carries harsher penalties: 1-5 years in prison, vehicle forfeiture and tacked-on required probation, fines and community service.
Most Michiganders are familiar with the state’s .08 BAC legal limit for alcohol, but marijuana is more complicated.
It’s illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana, according to an MSP fact sheet, but that comes with no legal limit. The drug, unlike alcohol, can stay present in one’s system for up to a month after use, according to American Addiction Centers, giving officers a difficult task.
The law instead turns to individual judgment and roadside evaluations, as recommended by the state’s Impaired Driving Safety Commission in early 2019. Officers look for signs of impairment based on one’s driving, their behavior and how they performance on field sobriety tests. A chemical test can follow — and while drivers can’t be forced to comply, Michigan’s implied consent law means a refusal comes with a license suspension, according to the fact sheet.
A 2019 MSP drunk driving audit found more than 40 percent of fatal crashes involved drugs or alcohol, according to the agency release.
As COVID-19 restrictions on bars and dining change and change again, it’s best to stay on the safe side.
“If you are impaired by any substance, you shouldn’t drive,” Office of Highway Safety Planning Director Michael Prince wrote in the Wednesday release. “Motorists were asked to make responsible decisions as they celebrated the holidays, and to have a plan in place to get home safely.
“Unfortunately, the holidays were not a merry occasion for everyone.”
