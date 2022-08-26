LANSING — State law enforcement’s forensic labs halted all processing of blood samples for tetrahydrocannabinol, following a discrepancy in which the presence of the non-THC-containing cannabinol could return a positive-THC result.
A Michigan State Police spokesperson confirmed the stoppage Friday and said the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan was informed.
“The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” Lt. Derrick Carroll said.
THC is the psychoactive compound in marijuana and drivers found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence can face charges, while CBD does not produce a high, is not a controlled substance and is not criminalized under state law.
MSP data shows in 2020, law enforcement made 20,766 arrests for operating under the influence of either alcohol or drugs — the numbers are not broken down in Michigan’s Incident Crime Reporting statistics — and Carroll said whether this possible discrepancy would affect past criminal prosecutions wasn’t yet known.
“When information is known about the scope and impact to cases it will be shared with our criminal justice partners,” Carroll said.
Michigan Information and Research reporter Lisa Roose-Church on Thursday shared a copy on Twitter of a related memo by Jerard Jarzynka, prosecuting attorney for Jackson County.
The Jarzynka memo said his office was notified of problems with toxicology screens.
“Specifically, we were informed that the test is unable to distinguish between THC and CBD,” Jarzynka says in the memo. “We expect to be notified in greater detail of this issue and its scope in the next few weeks. In the meantime, our office will not be able to rely on MSP Crime Lab THC toxicology screening.”
The issue became public after Eric VanDussen, a legal investigator and freelance journalist, shared online an interview he conducted with an MSP toxicology expert, who said MSP has been testing for TCH the same way for at least 20 years.
“It’s a part of our procedure that worked perfectly fine for analysis for THC and carboxy THC,” said Geoff French, MSP Toxicology Unit supervisor. “But unbeknownst to us, there’s an issue if there may also be CBD and carboxy CBD in that blood sample. And we were unaware that some substances may also be essentially looking like THC and carboxy THC.”
Some labs in other states have moved on to other technologies, French says, adding that the use of CBD without THC is a relatively new phenomenon yet he was still anticipating the possibility past defendants might be eager to use what he called the “CBD defense” in an effort to have their convictions revisited.
The audio of the interview was also shared with the Record-Eagle.
“Throughout my time working for a law office I observed a number of cases where the state lab asserted that the science behind their blood testing for THC was indisputable,” VanDussen said, of his interest in the topic. “Now we all know that’s not the truth.”
VanDussen, who works as an investigator for Jesse L. Williams Law & Advocacy Center in Benzonia, said he thought the state Attorney General’s office and county prosecutors should reexamine past convictions and pending cases that relied on MSP blood testing.
Carroll, however, pointed out that operating while under the influence of drug convictions where THC is suspected rely on behavioral and symptomatic sobriety tests performed by officers during traffic stops and results of blood tests are only known after the fact.
“We don’t do a THC test like a PBT (preliminary blood test) on the side of the road,” Carroll said.
The Michigan Prosecutor’s Association is holding their annual conference this weekend on Mackinac Island, a number of area prosecutors and members of their staff were in attendance and unavailable for comment Friday.
