TRAVERSE CITY — A 72-year-old man could face prison time after Michigan State Police investigators claim he molested a girl.
Robert Mendoza was arrested in Grand Traverse County on Nov. 2 by an MSP fugitive team. He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony that could send the 72-year-old to prison for the remainder of his days, according to an MSP release.
Investigators say Mendoza served as the girl’s foster parent, and the abuse occurred while she lived in his home.
Several more suspected victims have come forward since the investigation began, according to the release. So far, others have stepped forward in Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Antrim counties.
Investigations began on Oct. 5, when the girl came forward, according to the release. She told officers Mendoza sexually assaulted her in 2016. Other accusations date back as far as 2009.
Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg authorized the charge, and Mendoza was arraigned in 86th District Court on Nov. 3. He’s being held in Grand Traverse County’s jail on a $25,000 10-percent bond, and the state has since revoked his foster care license.
Mendoza’s next court appearance comes at 11 p.m. on Nov. 24. Find links at the 86th District Court website to watch proceedings via Youtube.
Any others who’ve had contact with Mendoza and wish to come forward should call MSP investigators at the Cadillac Post, 231-779-6040.
Investigations are ongoing.
