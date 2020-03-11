GAYLORD — An internal investigation by the Michigan State Police has resulted in two Seventh District commanders being placed on administrative leave.
Commander Michael Caldwell and Assistant Commander Mike Hahn were placed on leave Monday, according to an MSP report.
The investigation revealed that the two men violated department policy as it relates to the promotion and selection process. They will remain on leave pending completion of the discipline process, the report said.
No further information is available at this time.
Capt. Christopher Stolicker from the Sixth District is serving as the interim commander of the Seventh District.
The Seventh District covers 19 counties in northern lower Michigan, including Grand Traverse County.
