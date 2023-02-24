KALKASKA — A 49-year-old South Boardman man was charged as a suspect in possessing inappropriate sexual files of children after he reported that he was a victim of different crime.
Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said the investigation into Ansen Williams Evans’ computer began when he called law enforcement to report credit card fraud back in December 2022. Evans told law enforcement that someone he met on a dating site used his credit card to make unauthorized purchases. As troopers looked into the case, Carroll said they learned that the woman whom on the site was actually a minor.
MSP detectives searched Evans phone and found 208 files of suspected child sexually abusive materials depicting children as young as 3 years old, they said.
Kalkaska County Prosecutor’s Office authorized an arrest warrant for Evans on Feb. 16; he turned himself in the next day to the Kalkaska County Jail, Carroll said.
He was arraigned in the 87-B District Court in Kalkaska County for one count aggravated child sexually abusive material possession and his bond was set at $100,000, court records showed. His next scheduled court date is March 8.
