TRAVERSE CITY — An Interlochen man died after a possible heart attack in a fatal crash on U.S. 31, according to a Michigan State Police statement.
Early Monday morning after 8 a.m., Michigan State Police from the Seventh District said they responded to a crash involving two cars on US-31 and M-37, an intersection known as Chum's Corner.
A preliminary investigation showed that one driver, a 48-year-old Interlochen man, suffered from a potential medical emergency at the wheel, which caused him to cross the center lane and clip another vehicle, MSP officials said. Initial findings showed he may have had cardiac arrest at the time of the crash.
He was subsequently transported to Munson Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police reports said.
MSP officials did not say if there were any other injuries related to the crash, citing the ongoing investigation.
