CADILLAC — About two dozen people showed up to the first Michigan State Police Cadillac Post open house since the start of the pandemic.
Troopers from the bomb squad, the aviation team, the K-9 unit, the recruiting team, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the community service team all participated in the four-hour event on Aug. 26.
According to Trooper Corey Hebner from Harbor Springs, prior to the pandemic, MSP posts used to host open houses every summer. The Cadillac Post has not hosted an open house for the public since its 100-year anniversary party in 2017, their commander said.
The goal of the event, Lieutenant Derrick Carroll said, was to engage with the community and show them what troopers do. Many officers agreed that it helps recruitment of potential new troopers.
Data from MSP shows that the number of troopers in northern Michigan posts has dropped.
Hebner said it takes a special kind of person to want to enlist given everything that has gone on with law enforcement across the country for the past couple of years.
For 20 year-old Alex Bendickson from Traverse City, the afternoon was an opportunity for him and his mom, Kathleen, to learn more about MSP as he considers enlisting.
“That way I can see actually more what I would want to do,” Alex said. “This gives me the opportunity to talk to recruiters about different positions.”
His mom shared his excitement as they both met and petted Lulu, a four-year-old golden lab in charge of sniffing for explosives at University of Michigan football games. In her first case as an explosive sniffing dog, she assisted the FBI in searching the scene where the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer was supposed to take place, according to her unit head. She is one of just five dogs in Michigan trained for this role.
Others like Bryan Polaniec stopped by to meet the troopers face-to-face, and get to know them outside of routine traffic stops.
Polaniec said he first found out about the event when he went to vote in the primaries a couple of weeks ago in his hometown of Cadillac. He shared that he thinks it is important for members of the community to find out how MSP operates.
For Polaniec, he said his favorite part of the afternoon was learning more about the bomb squad unit, and the different technology MSP uses.
According to Commander of the Cadillac Post First Lieutenant Travis House, between 50 to 75 people RSVP’d on Facebook for the event.
“This is also a great opportunity for troopers’ families to stop by and see what they do,” House said.
Carroll said that every post in the state except for one will have the opportunity to host an open house this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.