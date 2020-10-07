ELMIRA — A missing man has been found dead in a ditch 20 miles from home — and Michigan State Police officials suspect he didn’t get there alone.
Investigations led MSP troopers from Gaylord to Star Township in Antrim County on Tuesday evening, where they found the body of 34-year-old Gaylord resident Gary Miles Pickvet, Jr., according to an agency release.
He was found in a ditch in what appears to be a rural stretch of the county.
Investigators suspect foul play, MSP Seventh District Spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll said Wednesday morning. He declined to say whether MSP has identified any suspects.
“But the public is in no way in any danger,” Carroll said.
The investigation is ongoing.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.