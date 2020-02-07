BENZONIA — A Benzonia man was arrested Sunday after being accused of threatening a woman with a machete.
No injuries were reported, according to an Michigan State Police statement.
Troopers arrested Cole Dale Porter, 40, of Benzonia, after being dispatched to an Ash Street residence at 3 a.m. Sunday for a wellbeing check.
A woman there said that she and Porter had argued, and he threatened her with the long knife. Porter wasn't there, the knife was taken as evidence, and he was arrested when he returned, according to the MSP statement.
Porter was arraigned n 85th District Court in Benzie County on one count of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony punishable by up to 4 years and $2,000; and one count of domestic violence, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and/or $500. Porter's next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 20.
