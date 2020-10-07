ELMIRA — Investigators suspect foul play preceded the discovery of a missing Gaylord man’s body in a roadside ditch — and arrested a possible culprit at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Michigan State Police troopers found the body of 34-year-old Gary Miles Pickvet Jr. Tuesday evening in Antrim County’s Star Township, according to Seventh District Spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll.
Pickvet’s father reported him missing Saturday night.
Investigators suspect Pickvet died the same evening, Carroll said, and was left in the ditch for days.
He declined to discuss the circumstances of Pickvet’s initial disappearance or share thoughts on suspects Wednesday morning.
“The public is in no way in any danger,” Carroll said.
The still-unnamed suspect, described as "connected" to Pickvet's death, was arrested by an MSP fugitive team in Cadillac, according to a Wednesday evening release. That individual is also a 34-year-old Gaylord resident.
No charges have been filed.
A Charlevoix Courier article on the disappearance reports Pickvet was last seen by an acquaintance, and the pair had gone for a drive along Alba Highway. An MSP press release about Pickvet’s disappearance details a police interview with that acquaintance.
He told officers that during the drive, Pickvet suddenly asked him to stop and wanted out of the car. He hit the brakes and Pickvet ran off into a nearby forest.
He told investigators it was the last time he saw the 34-year-old.
In comments left on another article about the Gaylord man’s disappearance published by MLive, two of Pickvet’s cousins described him being with a “sketchy” man that night.
Pickvet was 5’11” and about 160 pounds, according to the release. A portrait shared by MSP shows the 34-year-old with a cheeky grin.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said Star Township — and specifically the part-paved, part-gravel Tobias Road, where he said Pickvet’s body was found — is extremely rural.
“It’s not traveled a lot,” Bean said. “It’s kind of on a back road.”
Some people live along Tobias, he added, which in part is seasonal and akin to a field track.
But not many.
A large portion of the stretch is lined with potato fields, an aerial view shows. Carroll said an MSP aviation team would be on-scene Wednesday to take overhead photographs.
Bean’s department is not involved in the investigation, which Carroll said is headed solely by MSP.
Carroll declined to share what led officers to Pickvet’s body Wednesday, but said the spot was determined over the course of the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, Carroll said.
One of Pickvet’s family members did not immediately return a request for comment. Another referred questions to that family member.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.