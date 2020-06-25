ST. IGNACE — A woman landed in cuffs after leading state troopers on a chase from Gaylord up to the Mackinac Bridge, investigators said.
The Thursday morning incident was sparked when a Michigan State Police trooper tried to stop the woman, a 31-year-old Waterford resident, along I-75 near Gaylord. It was just before 9 a.m., and the trooper saw the woman commit a traffic violation, according to an MSP release.
At first, the woman’s Volkswagen rolled to a stop on the freeway’s shoulder.
The trooper left his cruiser and walked over to the woman’s driver-side window. As he did, she hit the gas, speeding off down the highway.
The trooper immediately issued a “Be on the Lookout,” or BOL, on the 2018 GTI, and before long several Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department deputies joined the chase, according to the release.
She led them up I-75 toward the Mackinac Bridge, shredding the car’s tires on stop sticks deployed by deputies and continuing the chase on rims.
Officers notified the Mackinac Bridge Authority, which halted bridge traffic to prevent any incidents over the water, the release states.
She continued on to the bridge’s toll booth, where troopers from MSP’s St. Ignace Post were waiting for her. The chase came to an end about 45 minutes after the initial traffic stop, and she was placed in cuffs at the booth.
She cooperated during that arrest, and has since been taken to Otsego County’s jail. She’s likely to face fleeing and eluding charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.