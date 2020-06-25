GAYLORD — New leaders have been named to top roles Michigan State Police operations in the northern Lower Peninsula.
F. Lt. Carl Rothenberger heads the Gaylord MSP Post as of Tuesday, and Capt. Christopher Stolicker now serves as commander of the MSP’s entire Seventh District, covering 19 Lower Peninsula counties.
Stolicker, formerly commander of MSP’s Sixth District, replaces now-demoted Capt. Michael Caldwell. Caldwell was demoted to the rank of inspector after an internal MSP investigation that claimed he “violated department policy” for opposing diversity-based promoting and hiring practices, according to a statement from Director Col. Joseph Gasper.
Caldwell and a since-fired MSP investigator, Mike Hahn, filed federal lawsuits against the agency in May accusing MSP of employee discrimination. They’ve also accused the MSP of employing promotion practices that are unconstitutional, according to court records.
The litigation names the MSP itself, Gasper and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Stolicker could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Rothenberger declined to discuss the leadership shakeup.
“I don’t have any knowledge of it and I don’t have any concern with it,” he said. “I start Day No. 1 and move forward, I don’t look back.
“I’ve always prided myself on having a strong working relationship with all surrounding local law enforcement; I have no intention to change that.”
Rothenberger, who previo- usly worked in several leadership positions within the age- ncy, expressed excitement about returning to northern Michigan and joining the Gaylord Post.
“Twenty-six years in the department, I’ve worked primarily in the southern half of the state, and it’s great to be back in northern Lower Michigan,” Rothenberger, a northern Michigan native, said Wednesday. “It’s a beautiful area, and the opportunity to come back and cover these five counties and oversee the post operations — it’s a great honor.”
The Gaylord post services Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet and Otsego counties. It also covers both Petoskey and Charlevoix detachments.
Rothenberger touts a 26-year career in law enforcement, according to an MSP release. He first joined the State Police in 1994 after graduating from the 109th trooper recruit school. During his tenure, he served at the Grand Haven and South Haven posts, where he was promoted from trooper to sergeant, and later worked as a sergeant with the Lansing-based Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. His resume also spans stints at the Newaygo and Rockford MSP posts — the latter of which he ran as post commander.
Rothenberger also held the post commander title at the Wayland MSP Post, which covers Allegan and Barry counties.
Stolicker, too, touts a lengthy resume of leadership roles within MSP, according to a separate MSP release.
Stolicker started in 1987 as an MSP trooper at the agency’s Gaylord and Mt. Pleasant posts, later earning a promotion to sergeant and joining the Ithaca Post. Following that, he served as commander of the Central Michigan Enforcement Team, later being promoted to lieutenant and, from there, first lieutenant. His career has seen him command MSP posts in Cadillac, Kalkaska and Mt. Pleasant.
He also served as assistant district commander of the Seventh District, commanded the MSP’s Special Investigation Division and served a stint with the U.S. Army before joining the MSP.
