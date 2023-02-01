KALEVA — Michigan State Police announced that they will set up a new home base in Manistee County.
For the past 10 years, troopers in the county would conduct interviews and complete administrative work out of the Oaks Correctional Facility, Lt. Travis House said.
"While the troopers have appreciated the Michigan Department of Corrections giving them space following the closing of the Manistee Post in 2011, the prison environment is not always conducive to public interaction," House said in a statement.
In the next few months, House said they are excited to make the move to spaces in the new Maple Grove Township Community Center.
Township Supervisor Wayne Beldo said the community is equally as excited about the partnership.
Beldo said the Community Center is a repurposing of the old Kaleva Elementary School. After raising $100,000 from nearby townships and one very generous anonymous donor, Beldo said the township offered two classrooms to MSP troopers in December 2021.
The past year plus has consisted of conversations between Beldo and MSP officials, before the lease between the two entities was approved by the State Administrative Board during their January 2023 meeting and the Michigan Department of Management and Budget.
After receiving both approvals, House said Beldo handed him the keys to the building last Friday.
Beldo said for the township to maintain their tax exempt status, they would only be charging MSP for their portion of the utilities and building expenses as their "lease." He said he did not remember what that exact amount is, but said the lease agreement is for the next 20 years, with the option to renew for an additional 10 years.
House said there are still some things that need to happen before troopers can settle in to their new space, including establishing suitable data connectivity, installing more security measures and setting up office furniture.
The new offices are expected to be ready for troopers in the next month or so.
