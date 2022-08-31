LANSING — Approximately 3,250 impaired driving cases involving TCH-positive blood tests could be impacted by a state crime lab testing issue.
Processing of blood samples for tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive compound in marijuana, was halted by the Michigan State Police on Aug. 22, following a discovery by unnamed laboratory experts who learned the presence of CBD could return a positive THC result.
THC is the compound that produces a “high” in marijuana users and drivers found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence can face charges. CBD is also found in marijuana, does not produce a high, is not a controlled substance and is not criminalized under state law.
Jeffrey Nye, director of the Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division, said in a letter dated Wednesday that a step of the testing process involves the addition of certain chemicals to stabilize the “drugs of interest” and in that process the stabilizing chemicals could have the unintended consequence of converting CBD to THC.
Also on Wednesday MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper issued a statement mirroring many of the same details included in Nye’s letter, while stating the forensic science division remained committed to providing the highest standard of forensic services.
The MSP reported the issue to the American National Standards Institute National Accreditation Board and requested an independent review, Gasper said, adding that disposal of past blood samples was halted to preserve evidence in the event of a required re-analysis.
“The MSP/FSD continues to strive to be timely, transparent and ethical in our response to this emerging technical issue,” Gasper said, referencing the forensic science division.
MSP spokesperson for the Seventh District, Lt. Derek Carroll said Wednesday the issue was rapidly evolving and they would be making no further comments in the short term beyond what Gasper released in his statement.
The 3,250 cases will be shared with the prosecuting attorney on record, Gasper said.
This does not mean drivers will no longer be blood-tested for THC during traffic stops, as Nye’s letter states MSP will contract with a private lab for these services and in the meantime will seek out a new method for testing in house.
Ny also said “criminal justice partners” — prosecutors, attorneys and judges — who are involved with post-March 28, 2019 cases, where a driver could or has already faced legal jeopardy regarding impaired driving where no other evidence exists, should consider “the sample may be positive for CBD alone.”
