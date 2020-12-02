TRAVERSE CITY — Two locals owe their lives to first-responders after what police suspect were a pair of overdoses, according to a release.
Michigan State Police troopers and Traverse City Police officers responded to a call at about 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 — the situation was described to dispatchers as two unresponsive individuals in an East Front Street apartment, the MSP release states.
The first officer on-scene, TCPD Officer Ben Snyder, immediately began chest compressions on the first person he found, an unconscious, unresponsive man.
Snyder directed arriving state troopers to an unconscious, unresponsive woman lying next to him on the apartment’s bathroom floor. Trooper Tevor Baesch jumped to action and assessed the woman, according to MSP.
He quickly gave the woman two nasal doses of Naloxone, followed by chest compressions.
Baesch’s partner, Trooper Stephen O’Dell, offered another two doses, which Baesch administered to the still-unresponsive man nearby.
Investigators said several pieces of paraphernalia including needles, spoons and what they suspected to be heroin, were nearby in the bathroom.
Traverse City firefighters assisted with rescue breathing and other lifesaving attempts as Baesch and Snyder continued chest compressions, the release states. North Flight EMS paramedics arrived minutes later and took over life-saving measures.
Thanks to quick action by Snyder, Baesch and other first responders, the man, a 32-year-old Traverse City resident, eventually regained consciousness. The woman, a 40-year-old from Frankfort, had a heartbeat and began breathing on her own.
Both were transported to Munson Medical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.