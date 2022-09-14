TRAVERSE CITY — Mobility is the subject of a pair of presentations at Friday’s monthly meeting of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority.
An update from Denver-based Progressive Urban Management Associates (PUMA) on the DDA’s Moving Downtown Forward project as well as revised Transportation Demand Management will be featured in a pair of special business items on the agenda.
The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.
“Both are looking holistically at visions of downtown specifically for moving downtown forward and parking in the city as a whole,” DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said of the two presentations.
First on the agenda of special presentations is a remote update from Brad Segal of PUMA on the results of more than 1,200 inputs from meetings and 1,172 online respondents on the future of downtown, including “DDA priorities, funding options, core services, governance, accountability and implementation,” according to a memo from Derenzy.
“It’s more of a vision of downtown and how are we moving into what the community has identified and what the stakeholders have identified” for the future of downtown Traverse City, Derenzy said.
Derenzy said a more walkable downtown, improved access to parking, additional housing options and environmental stewardship in conjunction with business retention and attraction were among the repeatable themes.
“Making downtown more pedestrian accessible, those are the words you hear constantly through the engagement process,” Derenzy said. “Plus support and services for new and existing independent businesses.”
Following Segal and PUMA on the agenda is Thomas Brown of Nelson/Nygaard with an initial draft of the revised Transportation Demand Management study. DDA Transportation Mobility Director Nicole VanNess said this discussion will be “building off of and refining new processes on what they’ve seen” when the original TDM was completed in 2017.
These recommendations will include “quick win opportunities” (1-2 years), “short term priorities” (2-5 years) and “recommendations for further study,” according to the draft plan.
VanNess said some of the recommendations include the flexibility to decrease parking prices “to shift utilization from higher demand areas to ones that are underutilized,” a refining of the residential parking program, expanded Bay Area Transportation Authority mobility and other “procedural and policy changes.”
Derenzy said the TDM update will help the DDA identify areas of high impact and the growth of other commercial corridors not just within the district, but also the city as a whole.
