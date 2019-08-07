TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County commissioners removed from their agenda resolutions that would have the county support the highly controversial Line 5 and citizenship question on the 2020 census.
Commissioner Brad Jewett proposed the resolution in favor of Line 5. Commissioner Ron Clous proposed supporting the citizenship question.
Jewett and Clous asked for their respective resolutions to be taken off the Wednesday meeting’s agenda. The plan is to put them on the Aug. 21 agenda.
Environmental advocates, tribal representatives and elected officials across the region have come out opposed to the continued flow of petrochemicals through the Line 5 dual pipelines that cross the bottomlands at the Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge owns the line and has a plan to relocate the infrastructure into an underground tunnel.
A federal judge formally banned the citizenship question from the 2020 census on July 16, days after President Donald Trump announced his administration would no longer seek to add it.
The action followed an hour of public comment, with all speakers urging commissioners to vote “no” on one or both of the resolutions.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
