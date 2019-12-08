TRAVERSE CITY — Most adults would have at least a general idea of what to do if called upon to administer CPR to a human.
Ask someone to perform CPR on a house pet, though, and they’re more likely to respond with a perplexed, “How?” or “That’s a thing?”
The reality is that there are a lot of similarities between CPR on an adult human and on “small” animals, said Dr. Megan Grant, chief of staff at Banfield Pet Hospital in Traverse City. “Small” animals generally are cats and dogs — that includes breeds like Great Danes and mastiffs, she said.
“It really has to do with cardiopulmonary support, just like a person,” Grant said. “We need to help that animal circulate blood and get oxygen to all of the organs while also starting the resuscitation process.”
The biggest difference is the positioning of the animal, she said. Unlike humans, who are placed on their back when receiving CPR, most pets are positioned on their sides, Grant said. It’s done that way because pets tend to slimmer side-to-side than front-to-back, she said.
The other notable difference is that animals are given mouth-to-snout with the jaw closed, instead of mouth-to-mouth with the nose closed, Grant said.
“In animals, it’s very difficult to hold the nose closed because of how their nasal passages are shaped,” she said. “You want to hold the jaw closed so the air doesn’t come out the mouth.”
The need for CPR tends to occur infrequently, but in common situations, Grant said. In a hospital setting, the No. 1 cause for need of CPR is anesthesia during a surgery, she said.
Banfield held a small animal CPR class for its associates about a month ago. Five members of the Traverse City Fire Department also attended.
The similarities made grasping the mechanics and physiology behind animal CPR fairly easy, fire Chief Jim Tuller said.
Tuller, who took the class, said it’s the first time in his nearly 30 years at the department he can recall such training being available.
Traverse City firefighters are able to rescue pets from a house fire once or twice a year, Tuller said. The department’s vehicles are equipped with canine and feline oxygen masks firefighters are ready to use, but it’s hit-or-miss if the animals survive inhalation of the toxic fumes fires produce, he said.
“If we can get to the pets safely and we can get them out, now, (with CPR training), we have another tool in the toolbox to revive them,” Tuller said.
“Being able to provide this service will hopefully provide a bright spot if we’re successful in reviving a homeowner’s pet,” he said. “They’ve lost their home, memories, things of sentimental value — but if we can rescue their pets, then maybe that’s the one bright spot in their day.”
