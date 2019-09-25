INTERLOCHEN — A white pickup truck driven by a Lake Ann man crashed into a house in Green Lake Township.
The man, 35, was not arrested after the Tuesday evening crash but instead taken to Munson Medical Center for treatment of injuries to his left arm, said a Grand Traverse County sheriff's official.
"The vehicle lost control and left the roadway to the right and struck the residence," said Capt. Chris Clark.
Clark said the driver was the sole occupant of the 2011 GMC Sierra and it's unknown whether anyone was inside the house when the crash happened. The motorist's blood-alcohol level when tested was 0.178 percent — which is more than twice the legal limit — the captain said.
Two witnesses told authorities they saw the truck travel at high speed, leave the road and crash into the house, Clark said.
The case will be sent to the prosecutor to determine whether charges will be filed.
