CHEBOYGAN — A truck hit a motorcycle in Munro Township, sending the cyclist to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, according to a Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department official.
On Sept. 15 at approximately 9:15 a.m. a 68-year-old man from Levering was driving his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado before stopping at the stop sign for Bryant and Riggsville roads, officials said.
When he tried to turn left onto Riggsville, he struck a 2003 Harley Davidson XL1200 driven by a 55-year-old Cheboygan man, according to the crash report.
The Cheboygan man was thrown from the motorcycle, landing about 20 feet away from his Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to deputies.
The Levering man did not have any injuries, and was issued a citation for failing to yield, while the Cheboygan man was transported to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Pellston Fire Department.
