FIFE LAKE — A 79-year-old Fife Lake man died after a Kalkaska County motorcycle crash.
Howard Wesley Leach was found dead Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:07 p.m. on Ingersoll Road by first responders from the Kalkaska sheriff's office, the Garfield Township Fire Department, the Fife Lake/Springfield Fire Department and Kalkaska EMS.
Leach had been riding a three-wheel motorcycle west on Ingersoll road. There was a tree blocking the entire roadway, with a truck stopped in the middle of the road because of the tree, according to a sheriff's office statement.
Leach went around the truck and then struck the tree, ejecting him from his motorcycle, which veered off the road and struck the raised part of a driveway before rolling several times, the statement said. Leach was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Officials said speed was a factor and the incident is still under investigation by the Kalkaska sheriff's traffic investigation team.
