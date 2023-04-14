GREILICKVILLE — A driver who hit and killed a woman and her dog in December faced the 86th District Court in Leelanau County for a motion hearing in her case.
The motion in question, according to Leelanau County assistant prosecutor Tristan Chamberlain, is to suppress blood analysis that took place on the scene of the crash.
The blood analysis would include both Landry's preliminary breath test (PBT) and blood work.
Months prior, on Dec. 8, at approximately 7:30 p.m. driver Christen Kelly Landry, 52, struck Evelyn Kellogg, 43, with her vehicle. Kellogg was walking her dog on East Linguar Road, according to the Michigan State Police accident report.
The following day, Landry was arraigned in the 86th District Court and charged with operating under the influence causing death. If convicted, she will face up to 15 years in prison, according to Section 257.625 of the Michigan Vehicle Code.
The MSP trooper who responded to the crash, Jason Tropf, provided testimony about what happened that night during Friday's hearing in front of Judge Michael Stepka, county prosecutors and Landry's defense attorneys, Jesse Williams and Michael Naughton.
According to Tropf, at the time of the crash, Landry's BAC was 0.084, which is 0.004 higher than the legal limit of 0.08.
The first time Tropf spoke to Landry, he asked her if she was distracted when she hit Kellogg.
"I initially asked her what had caused the accident this evening and asked her if she had been operating a cellphone, if anything had diverted her attention," he said. "She told me that she might have been adjusting her heat."
Tropf said during his testimony that he did not smell alcohol on Landry until the second time he went back and spoke with her, when he asked her if she had had any alcohol that night.
After she said she had drunk one glass of wine that night, Tropf told her that it was standard MSP policy to take PBT and draw blood after a crash, according to his body camera footage.
Naughton asked Tropf why he did not ask his client if she had had anything to drink the first time he spoke with her. Tropf said he did not know.
Prior to conducting the PBT and blood draw, Tropf said he performed a horizontal gaze nystagmus test, a kind of field sobriety test law enforcement use to measure involuntary jerking of the eyes. He said at the time, Landry failed to pass the test.
However, Naughton said during the hearing that it is not MSP policy to take blood and a PBT. Tropf confirmed that, and said he had made a mistake. Instead of policy, he said he meant practice.
The arguments for this motion will continue in two weeks on Friday, April 28.
