TRAVERSE CITY — Accusations of “official misconduct” in drafting search warrants pushes testimony in the Boardman Lake murder case into March.
Instead, 18-year-old Joshua VanDeHoef, charged in 86th District Court with open murder, will next appear with his attorneys on a motion to dismiss a slew of evidence gathered under that warrant. A scheduling conference to schedule that matter will be held Friday, according to Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
VanDeHoef is accused of cutting James Chisholm’s throat in the early morning hours of May 29 at the man’s campsite along Boardman’s shores. Passersby stumbled upon the 62-year-old’s lifeless body later that day, spurring a weeks-long investigation.
Traverse City Police Department investigators linked VanDeHoef to the crime through a tip and executed a search warrant at his mother’s nearby home on June 5.
But VanDeHoef’s attorneys argue police didn’t lay out proper probable cause to link VanDeHoef, whose registered address is in California, to that home. Under the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment, searches and seizures require probable cause. Moeggenberg says that largely falls to judge discretion, however, and despite a wealth of case law, has no set standards.
“It’s very clear that law enforcement, whether because they were overwhelmed or because they were distracted or because they simply thought that the judge was going to do what they asked the judge to do, didn’t tie together the key components that were required to link that residence to the alleged crime,” said Defense Attorney Frederik Stig-Nielsen, who represents VanDeHoef alongside Attorney Jesse Williams.
TCPD Sgt. Matt Richmond declined to comment on the motion, instead referring questions to Moeggenberg.
The warrant in question delves into a tip from the teen’s friend and details she shared with police she claims he shared via Snapchat. Those details were corroborated by on-scene evidence, according to the document.
It also details record searches confirming VanDeHoef and his mother as “possible relatives,” and her address as less than a mile from the crime scene. Investigators also cited records showing VanDeHoef and his mother shared a former address in California.
Nothing in the warrant shows the teen lived at or visited his mother’s home, or confirms the pair as mother and son.
Investigators argue in the warrant that those records justify probable cause, and in June, it earned 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney’s signature.
“That’s going to be up to the judge, but I’m obviously going to oppose it and believe that there’s enough in the search warrant linking the defendant to that home,” Moeggenberg said.
Upholding that search warrant would set a dangerous precedent, Stig-Nielsen said.
“Basically, any possible relative of any person who’s the suspect of a crime, their house would be subject to search if the court upholds this,” he said. “There is no information contained in that affidavit that demonstrates that Josh VanDeHoef has ever been to that address — for a minute, for an hour, for a week.
“That leads you to ask the question, if he’d never been there, then why would they possibly believe that there could be evidence of a crime there?”
A ruling in VanDeHoef’s favor could spur a domino effect — any following search warrants citing evidence found under that warrant could be called into question.
“Obviously, that would be fruit of the poisonous tree,” Stig-Nielsen said. “They would have to exclude anything directly related.”
Moeggenberg said that won’t be an issue — she doesn’t expect the motion to impact any of the case’s other warrants.
“I can tell you we would not dismiss the case, even if that motion is granted,” she said.
The motion delays a much-rescheduled preliminary exam, which would move VanDeHoef’s case to 13th Circuit Court and closer to trial. The hearing hit its latest snag in November, when Cooney recused himself from the case over the defense’s challenge of that search warrant. A guest judge will oversee the remainder of VanDeHoef’s appearances in 86th District Court.
It means VanDeHoef, who was arrested on July 3 and denied bond, continues his stay in Grand Traverse County’s jail.
For now, his preliminary exam has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. on March 4.
