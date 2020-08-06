BELLAIRE — It was a good primary election outcome for incumbent Republicans in Antrim County, where voters also approved every tax request on the multitude of differing township ballots.
Voters ousted just two incumbents in different townships in Antrim County, but otherwise every incumbent who ran for re-election was re-seated, according to Tuesday's unofficial election results.
Incumbent Antrim County commissioners Ed Boettcher in District No. 4 (Elk Rapids Township) and Brenda Ricksgers in District No. 6 (Custer, Forest Home and Helena townships) both retained their seats in the GOP race. Boettcher received 169 votes, while his challenger Vincent Cooper got 93; Ricksgers received 376 votes, keeping her post by just seven votes — challengers Gary A. Lockwood received 369 votes and Ronald J. Barwick got 34.
Voters selected candidate Jarris Rubingh for the District No. 1 (Banks Township) seat on the county board with 420 votes, while candidate Brian H. Vey got 344. The post was opened when incumbent David Heeres did not run for re-election this year.
None of those Republicans will face Democratic challengers in November's general election.
The only incumbents across Antrim County to lose their seats on Tuesday were Helena Township Supervisor Rick Teague and Torch Lake Township trustee William T. Petersen.
Teague lost to challenger Butch Peeples. Peeples received 157 votes and Teague got 149. There is no Democratic opponent in November.
Petersen came in last in a three-way race for two trustee posts on the Torch Lake Township Board. Challengers Alan A. Martel and Jason M. Merchant were seated with 229 and 206 votes, respectively, while Petersen received 202 votes.
Martel and Merchant will face off for two seats in another three-way race in November's general election against Democrat Robert D. Spencer, who received 91 votes in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.
Contested GOP primary races
- Banks Township supervisor
- Alex Busman, 358
- Matt Heeres, 232
- (Incumbent Thomas P. Mann did not seek re-election)
- Banks Township clerk
- Donna L. Heeres (incumbent), 389
- Julie Chellis, 204
- Central Lake Township supervisor
- Stanley A. Bean (incumbent), 236
- Larry Germain, 210
- Robert Wilson, 152
- Central Lake trustee (two seats)
- Patrick Hanlon (incumbent), 356
- Patricia Marshall (incumbent), 299
- Bill Bailey, 274
- Chestonia Township supervisor
- Gerald Boone Averill (incumbent), 77
- Wally Shattuck, (incumbent treasurer), 47
- Chestonia Township trustee (two seats)
- Wendy Hummel (incumbent), 71
- Nicholas P. Kier (incumbent), 62
- Nathan Bootz, 50
- Forest Home Township treasurer
- Theresa Kent (incumbent), 393
- Linda Dinger-Hoogerhyde, 274
- Jordan Township supervisor
- Timothy D. Morris (incumbent), 137
- Philip J. Nemecek, 70
- Jordan Township treasurer
- Patricia Nemecek (incumbent), 111
- Jessica Morris, 98
- Jordan Township trustee (two seats)
- Darla Pawson, 110
- Steven Houtman (incumbent), 101
- Lee Harcourt-Thomas, 81
- (Incumbent Kevin King did not seek re-election)
- Milton Township supervisor
- Lon Bargy (incumbent), 382
- Mark White, 248
- Star Township treasurer
- Tammi Fuller (incumbent trustee), 163
- Becky Beagle, 100
- (Incumbent Connie Cameron did not seek re-election)
- Torch Lake Township supervisor
- Robert Cook (incumbent trustee), 239
- Tom Stillings, 151
- (Incumbent Alan Martel did not seek re-election)
- Torch Lake Township clerk
- Kathy Windiate (incumbent), 239
- Marina Friend, 164
Millage questions
- Antrim County Conservation District renewal
- Yes, 5,762
- No, 1,873
- Antrim County Commission on Aging renewal
- Yes, 6,256
- No, 1,367
- Antrim County recycling renewal
- Yes, 6,078
- No, 1,546
- Antrim County tax limitations renewal
- Yes, 5,434
- No, 1,954
- Banks Township road renewal
- Yes, 504
- No, 167
- Chestonia Township road renewal
- Yes, 111
- No, 58
- Chestonia Township library proposal
- Yes, 92
- No, 72
- Chestonia Township fire protection renewal
- Yes, 122
- No, 46
- Custer Township road renewal
- Yes, 289
- No, 78
- Custer Township trash service renewal
- Yes, 317
- No, 51
- Echo Township fire and ambulance
- Yes, 265
- No, 50
- Echo Township road renewal
- Yes, 249
- No, 66
- Forest Home Township road proposal
- Yes, 583
- No, 158
- Helena Township road renewal
- Yes, 325
- No, 93
- Elmira-Warner Fire Authority operations renewal
- Yes, 75
- No, 15
- Jordan Valley EMS Authority ambulance operating
- Yes, 1,022
- No, 248
- Jordan Valley EMS Authority emergency vehicle purchasing
- Yes, 924
- No, 344
