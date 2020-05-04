TRAVERSE CITY — Plans for Morgan Farms' long-vacant third phase could end an ongoing legal battle between the land owner and Traverse City.
Planning commissioners on Tuesday will consider whether to approve seven apartment buildings with 222 units total, a community center and two commercial buildings with 51,396 square feet of space, documents show. They would occupy part of the planned unit development's Neighborhood Center, west of Morgan Farms' entrance off M-72.
The neighborhood sits in the city's northwest corner, north of M-72.
Those plans come from an ad hoc committee formed through mediation in land owner Roland Habrecht Trust's lawsuit against the city, Colburn said. He and three planning commissioners met with land owner trustee John Hughes to work on various issues with the plans.
Colburn said the meetings were productive and he hopes the resulting plans, plus a few conditions the ad hoc suggested, could end the legal battle.
"I think everybody's acted in good faith to try to come to a fruitful ending," he said. "Of course, it's also a goal and objective of the city commission and city as a whole to try to add housing."
Hughes agreed the plans could end the lawsuit, he said. The resulting plans fairly mimic original plans for building footprints and traffic flow, and he believes the ad hoc group worked out any unresolved issues.
An interested developer has an option to buy the land in question, Hughes said.
"We've had to extend the option agreement a couple of times with the trust in order to get over these last hurdles, so we're hopeful this is the last one," he said.
Planning commission Vice Chairman David Hassing was part of the ad hoc committee and said he believes they addressed every objection raised with the land owner's previous submission. He's looking forward to seeing if other planning commissioners agree.
Morgan Farms resident Cindy Elliott said she isn't thrilled with the end result for several reasons, especially because she believes the apartments don't satisfy original plans for a mix of land uses in the Neighborhood Center.
Hughes said the plans meet the revised commercial-to-residential ratio and reflect changes that have taken place over 20 years.
It's the latest proposal in a long-running dispute over the fallow corner of the 132-acre planned unit development.
City commissioners in March 2019 approved a major amendment to Morgan Farms development rules to allow for much less commercial space in the third phase than originally planned — down to at least 15 percent commercial and 85 percent residential from 45 commercial and 55 residential.
They did so after planning commissioners in February 2018 rejected past plans for the third phase because they didn't meet the old ratio for homes to businesses.
David Bieganowski, Hughes' attorney, previously said he liked the ratio change, but not city commissioners' move to keep limits on impervious surfaces like buildings and pavement. Those limits prompted the land owner to revive the lawsuit after Bieganowski previously said they're unworkable.
Hughes said he believes the issue is resolved.
Separately, planning commissioners recently sought more information from Rembrandt Construction President Jeff Black about his proposal to build eight homes plus eight carriage houses in Morgan Farms, atop a hill overlooking the neighborhood's first and third phases.
