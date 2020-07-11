TRAVERSE CITY — Apartments, a community center and commercial space could dot one corner of Morgan Farms in Traverse City, but neighbors are opposed to the plans.
City planning commissioners recently voted 7-2 to approve land owner Roland Habrect Trust’s proposal for the planned neighborhood’s third phase, with commissioners Janet Fleshman and Heather Shaw voting against.
The land owner proposes 222 apartments and more than 50,000 square feet of commercial space for a corner of the neighborhood south and west of the homes already there.
Planning commissioners’ vote comes as good news to John Hughes, a trustee for the land owner, even if it adds yet another layer of conditions. That includes one that at least two types of building in the plan include lowered rooflines that incorporate living space in the roof area. Hughes said he doubts planning commissioners understand how that condition will add to construction costs.
“The city doesn’t know how to properly manage (planned unit developments), they just don’t have that many to manage,” he said.
Morgan Farms resident Cindy Elliott said in an email that she and a committee of other residents are very disappointed in the decision, and took issue with the process planning commissioners used to approve the plans — technical issues also made it hard for some to comment at the meeting, she added.
“We are looking into all options at this point,” she said in the email.
Planning commissioners must approve each phase of the three-phase neighborhood that sits in Traverse City’s northwest corner north of M-72. Their vote is the latest move in a lengthy process to develop the Neighborhood Center phase, and those plans have proved controversial at nearly every turn.
Neighbors have repeatedly objected to the trust’s various proposals as counter to planned unit development regulations and guidelines.
Morgan Farms resident Sheila McAllister said the plans shouldn’t be considered a minor amendment to past plans since it makes so many changes to building types, uses and locations. She read a letter from attorney David Rowe, who claimed the changes require a more involved approval process and warned the city could face a long legal battle if planning commissioners approve the change.
Shaw raised some of the same objections, pointing to vast parking lots, lacking diversity in housing types and the absence of any senior housing as her reason for opposing the request. Fleshman cited similar concerns, although city Manager Marty Colburn pointed out the pattern book specifying design types serves as guidelines, not firm regulations.
Fleshman said she and her husband recently bought land in a different part of Morgan Farms, but didn’t recuse herself after city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht told her there’s no conflict of interest.
Some commissioners were frustrated with how complicated planning for Morgan Farms has become — Shaw said she believes she was part of making a “great big mess” when she voted to change the required commercial-to-residential ratio for phase three in 2019, and Commissioner David Hassing said an overview of the neighborhood’s history suggests it’s something a volunteer board typically might not handle.
“It’s before us, we have this and we’ve been working with it for years,” he said.
Hassing said he sympathizes with all parties involved, including the property owners who bought into the neighborhood and have worked hard to build a community there. That sympathy extends to the landowner, whose plans were impacted by a 2009 change to plans for neighboring property that makes access and commercial growth for the third phase more complicated.
Koebert said the neighborhood’s 20-plus year history, including the death of the original property owner and it being split among three owners, has made following the original plans difficult.
She believes the neighborhood as a whole will be diversified by adding apartments and rejected what she saw as claims that adding apartments will lead to “financial ruin,” she said. Instead, she argued they’ll provide sorely needed housing for Millennials and essential workers.
“While I think this is very messy, and I think many of you bring up good points, I myself would like to see this moving ahead with conditions,” Koebert said.
One condition requires developers to follow limits on impervious surfaces like buildings and pavement in sub-areas within the third phase, according to the motion.
Some of those sub-areas straddle property lines, and Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he was concerned those impervious surface limits could impact the neighboring property owner, precisely what city commissioners hoped to avoid.
Impervious surface limits within those sub-areas prompted Hughes and the trust to sue the city in June 2018, claiming numerous changes to neighborhood plans over the years made the limits impossible to obey.
Colburn and an ad hoc committee hammered out an agreement with the land owner in December. That agreement included the wrong standard for impervious surfaces, prompting city staff to take a second look.
Hughes said it’s too soon to say whether he’ll drop the lawsuit once he receives written approval from the city. That depends on whether a buyer interested in the property is OK with the conditions commissioners placed — he declined to name the potential buyer at this point.
