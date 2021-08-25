WILLIAMSBURG — Whitewater Township planning commissioners are in no hurry to finalize zoning rules for medical and nonmedical marijuana businesses.
They said as much at a special hearing Tuesday, one where they spoke with township attorneys for about 30 minutes about an ongoing lawsuit. Northpoint Farms accuses the township of slow-walking zoning rules, allegations township officials previously denied. The company wants to sell its former cherry processing plant to buyers interested in turning it into a marijuana growing and processing facility.
Planning commission Chairwoman Kim Mangus said there’s a consensus that the draft zoning ordinance wasn’t ready to send to township trustees. She and other commissioners listed several items they believed needed more work, particularly on whether the zoning ordinance can curb the number of licenses allowed.
Township trustees in December 2020 adopted ordinances allowing medical and nonmedical marijuana growers and processers with a contentious vote. Those ordinances would allow five medical and five nonmedical processor permits, and 150 medical and 150 nonmedical grower permits ranging from 100 plants for Class A to 2,000 for Class C. Retailers and other business types aren’t allowed.
That number is one of the top issues commissioner Mickey Dean heard in public input on the issue, he said. The other two were putting the issue to a township-wide vote and questions over conflicts of interest — public commenters pointed out township trustee Paul Hubbell is the brother of Northpoint Farms’ co-owner, although Hubbell previously insisted there’s no conflict of interest because he has no financial ties to the business.
Dean agreed the planning commission should take its time to ensure the ordinance it writes is carefully thought out.
“My second point, though, is that I’m not sure if we did a perfect ordinance that it would address the majority of the concerns, because I keep writing down the same three items based on public input,” he said.
Mangus said zoning rules couldn’t limit the number of licenses but could cap the number of physical locations per zoning district — Dean said large setbacks also could limit the number.
Field trips could be in order for planning commissioners who want to find out how other local governments that already allow marijuana growers and processors are doing it. They agreed commissioners should take part in a trip township trustees are already planning to Kalkaska, and to set up a trip of their own to a municipality like Frankenmuth.
That would give planners a chance to see what other communities have done right or wrong, commissioner Carlyle Wroubel said.
He echoed his unease with the number of permits township ordinances would allow, but agreed there’s nothing planners can do about it.
“All we’ve got to know, is there something we’re not doing that we should be doing just so we don’t end up in court fighting everybody later on,” Wroubel said. “We have an obligation to write a good ordinance that’s fair to everybody. I don’t know what’s fair to everybody.”
Commissioners agreed to either finalize plans for those trips, or hear reports from them, at their next meeting, rescheduled to Sept. 8.
Planners also could ask an architect, engineer or planner to look at the ordinance they’ve drafted so far. Mangus said that would require approval from township trustees. Commissioner Mike Jacobson said he thought that should happen after the tours so commissioners are more knowledgeable when they meet whoever they consult with, and Dean agreed.
Mangus said her takeaway from more than two hours of public comment at an Aug. 4 hearing was that people weren’t happy with the draft ordinance. While she acknowledged the township will never come up with rules that please everyone, she agreed with some of the criticism that standards like odor were too vague — township resident Linda Slopsema reiterated this Tuesday.
That’s because the township has no ordinance enforcement department, so the language was written in a way the township’s zoning administrator could work with sans a calibrated sound meter or odor-measuring device, Mangus said.
The latter standard is something Dean said he hopes to learn more about.
“How do you measure the quantity of stink? I don’t know. Should it be in our ordinance? I tend to think so,” he said.
Tuesday’s meeting, the hours-long public hearing that preceded it and the lawsuit the township faces are just a few highlights of the intense debate the topic of marijuana businesses in Whitewater Township has generated.
Slopsema and other residents twice petitioned for a vote to ban of nonmedical marijuana businesses in the township, as previously reported. The day before that Aug. 2 election, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer blocked it, siding with arguments from Northpoint Farms’ attorney that it wasn’t a “regular election” as defined by state law because there were no candidates on the ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.