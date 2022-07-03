TRAVERSE CITY — New standards from the EPA could mean more than a hundred more water sources in Michigan could have unsafe levels of PFAS.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released new recommendations for two of the most common forms of PFAS, essentially declaring that no levels were safe for human consumption. But, at this time, Michigan’s regulators haven’t committed to changing their drinking water standards to match the new recommendations.
A statement from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy this month said the agency “welcome(d) the new findings” and look(ed) forward to reviewing the new EPA health advisory levels to help inform our evaluation of Michigan’s current and future standards.”
Based on public water supply testing data for Michigan, that would mean approximately 140 locations statewide have had, or currently have, unsafe levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyls in their systems. Most of those are not currently connected to any of the known groundwater PFAS sources on Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s current list of 220 PFAS contamination sites.
Those sites are determined based on the amount of PFAS in the groundwater, not in municipal water supplies, so drinking water test results wouldn’t directly contribute to a site being added to the list anyway. But, the presence of PFAS in drinking water is often a first indicator that there is a groundwater contamination source somewhere up stream. If that upstream source exceeds groundwater cleanup criteria, then it would become an official PFAS site.
Prior to the EPA’s report this month, Michigan’s standards for PFAS drinking water contamination were stricter than federal guidelines. The two forms of the compound at the center of the EPA report are known as PFOS and PFOA. In 2020, Michigan regulators adopted a 16 parts per trillion limit for PFOS and 8 parts per trillion limit for PFOA. If levels reached that threshold or higher, local and state officials would be required to take action.
The EPA, on the other hand, maintained a 70 parts per trillion recommended limit until the new report was released. Now, they’re saying any levels are potentially unsafe.
“The updated advisory levels, which are based on new science and consider lifetime exposure, indicate that some negative health effects may occur with concentrations of PFOA or PFOS in water that are near zero and below (the) EPA’s ability to detect at this time,” agency officials said in a release.
Those findings, however, are just advisory, and don’t have any immediate impact on the state’s regulations—which in 2020 were touted as “some of the nation’s most comprehensive regulations limiting PFAS contamination in drinking water.”
“One of the key issues that will need to be addressed is the fact the new advisory levels are so low that they can’t be measured by current laboratory methods,” said Scott Dean, spokesman for EGLE in a response to questions about what would happen if the agency were to adopt EPA’s new standards.
Michigan remains one of just half a dozen states with enforceable drinking water standards for PFAS, alongside North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Michigan also in 2018 began a statewide survey of hundreds of public drinking water sources, taking samples of municipal, school, daycare, industrial and other community water supplies and compiling the results on their website.
Those records indicate there are 82 individual sample locations which have, at one time or another, shown traces of any amount of PFOS. Of those, 74 had levels of 8 parts per trillion or less, meaning that, although they can be considered unsafe based on the EPA’s new guidelines, their level of contamination is not high enough to require immediate action by the state.
There are 121 locations—some of which overlap with the PFOS locations—which have PFOA contamination. 116 of those fall beneath the EGLE action levels of 16 parts per trillion or less.
Dean said it was “too soon to speculate on what the new EPA Health Advisory Levels for four PFAS compounds mean at a state level in terms of cost and resource allocation for regulatory agencies or public water supply operators.”
In addition to PFOS and PFOA, the adopted new limits for two other forms of the chemicals, PFBS and HFPO.
Several local water supply sources are included on that list. In 2019, a test from the Traverse City municipal water supply showed a reading of PFOS at 3 parts per trillion, though that was after EGLE’s initial round of testing in 2018 showed no detectable presence of PFAS. Samples since then have similarly not detected any PFAS. Both the Village of Northport and the Northport Point Cottage Association have shown isolated instances of PFOS and PFOA, at a maximum of 5 parts per trillion, since 2018.
Leland Public School has seen PFOA levels ranging from 7-11 parts per trillion over the course of several years, as well as occasional results of PFOS levels at 2 parts per trillion. Those results come from a series of about a dozen samples taken from 2018 to last year. The most recent result in EGLE’s data, from April 2021, shows a result of 10 parts per trillion for PFOA and 2 parts per trillion for PFOS.
Those are all from raw, not treated samples, and the district said it has taken steps to remove the PFAS from all of the water that students may drink, even though they did not reach actionable levels according to Michigan’s standards. Those efforts have included plumbing changes, monthly tests and installing filters.
“When it was originally identified, we as a district just decided that even a trace amount was too much for us,” said school superintendent Stephanie Long. “So we started mitigation back in 2018, and we just have continued with those strategies, regardless of what the number comes in at, and anything over zero for us, we’ve just treated. … We just took that in the perspective that any amount was worthy of addressing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.