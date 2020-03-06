TRAVERSE CITY — Commodious.
If you can’t spell it without consulting another source, don’t worry — the kids have us covered.
This Saturday, 45 young word whizzes take the City Opera House stage, to spell to the last child standing.
The Grand Traverse Regional Spelling Bee, now in its 39th year, starts at 11 a.m.
A logistical change in the bee required a more commodious venue to accommodate 15 more kids than usual, said organizer Lisa Bacon.
“This year we took the top two students from each school,” Bacon said.
This year, 23 schools participate in the regional bee, which establishes the region’s winner.
The Record-Eagle sponsors the event and sends the winner on an expense-paid trip to the Scripps National Bee in Washington, D.C. The 93rd annual National Bee is televised and runs May 24-29.
Last year, Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools student Cecilia Balog represented the region. She was struck by the fun of meeting kids from across the country, she said.
“They give you a book for signatures, called a ‘bee keeper’ and it gives you a reason to go up to people,” Balog said.
She qualified for the R-E regional bee this year as a seventh grader. Last year’s three-candidate roundabout was exciting, she said.
“The most fun part was probably when it got down to the final two and I realized I had a chance of winning; I wasn’t expecting that,” Balog said.
This year’s judges are retired 13th Circuit Court Judge Philip Rodgers and Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nate Payne. Kate Botello, of Interlochen Public Radio, is the pronouncer.
Competitors study from a list of prep words on a Scripps app; competition words come from a top-secret book of 500 words.
Spellers can qualify between kindergarten and eighth grade, Bacon said. The majority of the spellers are middle-school age, but this year’s bee features a younger speller from Long Lake Elementary School.
Second-grader Kenneth Willsey begrudgingly participated in his classroom bee with the help of a bribe — the “Universe Sandbox” space simulator — but momentum took over after that, said Willsey’s mom, MacKenzie Willsey.
“Once he won the classroom, and did well in the school, he was proud of himself and motivated to keep going,” MacKenzie said.
Kenneth was an early reader, loves Roald Dahl, the “Dogman” books and occasionally drops big words into the conversation, she said.
“He has a plethora of knowledge,” MacKenzie said.
MacKenzie, father Adam and Willsey’s younger brother will be there to cheer him on.
The event is free and open to the public.
