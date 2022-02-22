TRAVERSE CITY — As a solar power developer plans to install panels capable of generating 2 megawatts of additional electricity west of Traverse City, a familiar landmark for local green energy efforts is set to come down.
Traverse City Light & Power board members agreed to pursue an amended contract with Heritage Sustainable Energy to buy the output of even more solar panels set to go up at the corner of M-72 and Bugai Road, said utility interim Executive Director Karla Myers-Beman.
The 22-year contract will have the city-owned utility paying the “locational marginal price” for the power — the same cost as what the utility pays for other power it purchases from the grid.
Locational marginal price aims to reflect the real-time price of buying and selling power at a certain point within a regional wholesale electricity market, according to PJM, a regional transmission organization that works in 13 states.
The locational marginal price TCL&P would pay was $40.69 per megawatt-hour at one point Thursday afternoon, Myers-Beman said.
Heritage will keep the renewable energy credits from the array expansion, Myers-Beman said.
Marty Lagina, Heritage’s founder and CEO, said those credits will replace those from the wind turbine it’ll decommission at the site of the new ar- ray.
He noted it’s significant that this power-purchase deal, once finalized, won’t have any subsidies above market cost. That’s in contrast to the two previous power-purchase agreements between the utility and renewable energy developer, although Lagina noted past deals had fixed rates that could end up a bargain if market prices rise high enough.
It’ll be the company’s third array at or near the location, the first being in 2017 with an expansion following in 2019 less than a mile west on M-72.
Construction on the new array should start in summer, once the developer has Elmwood Township’s zoning approval, Lagina said — he anticipates it’ll be a simple ask.
Myers-Beman said she believed there was plenty to recommend the power-purchase agreement for the third expansion: Not only does it get the city closer to its 100 percent-renewable-by-2040 goal, but it should boost the local economy while cutting greenhouse gas emissions for TCL&P’s power portfolio.
Utility board Chairman Paul Heiberger agreed.
“It’s as close to one of the closest and best examples of energy generated locally for us, so that’s always a nice added bonus if it’s energy that we can make in our own backyard,” he said.
Heritage will foot most of the bill to upgrade a transmission line to get the expanded array’s energy onto the utility’s grid, Myers-Beman said. Cost estimates so far put the work at $190,000, of which the utility will pay 23 percent. That’s because TCL&P already needed to upgrade the line to power new development in the city’s northwest corner, including Morgan Farms.
While acres of new solar panels are set to go up at the corner of Bugai Road and M-72, a clean energy beacon nearby is set to come down.
Heritage invited board members to attend a spring decommissioning for the wind turbine that has been standing there since 1996, as previously reported. The utility sold the 600 kilowatt capacity turbine to the company in 2014, and still buys power from it.
Lagina said parts for the turbine are increasingly hard to find, so it’s time to take it down. Many of the parts are recyclable, or in the case of most of the internal parts, reusable. But the fiberglass blades must be disposed of — recycling them is possible but the industrial capacity to do so has a long ways to go, Lagina said.
The turbine produced just more than 0.5 percent of TCL&P’s renewable energy in 2021, according to utility statistics from that year.
Its output isn’t the only small thing about it: while its blades are 144 feet in diameter, according to model fact sheets, most turbines are now much larger. Consumers Energy’s Gratiot Farms wind energy project near Alma has 60 turbines with 417-foot diameters and 2.5 megawatt capacities.
That size difference is one reason why Lagina said it’s better to install new solar at the turbine’s site than a new, modern turbine. Without economies of scale, its output could never compare economically to that of a big wind farm, and its sheer size might not be tolerated by the public.
“I think it would become a whole other issue,” he said. “In other words, you would have to start from scratch, and why do that when you can replace it with solar that I think is a better option for that location?”
Looking at the individual turbines can’t illustrate the sweeping changes in the state’s wind power generation landscape. Gratiot Farms was one of more than two dozen in Michigan as of May 2021, with a total capacity nearing 2,800 megawatts, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration — numbers that are sure to climb as more wind farms come online.
Those all came after the turbine on M-72, so what it lacks in kilowatts and scale, it makes up for in symbolic value. It’s the result of a push in the 1990s to bring renewable energy to Traverse City’s grid, including adopting a voluntary green rate. At the time it was the largest wind turbine in the U.S. and the first municipally-owned wind generation project in the state, as previously reported.
“It’s always going to be a part of the story of TCL&P, that’s for sure,” Myers-Beman said. “I think that will never be taken away, even with the decommissioning of the wind turbine.”
Lagina seconded this, adding TCL&P deserves credit for taking a huge step in advancing the wind energy industry.
“That’s how you get things done, is you have to start,” he said. “Somebody has to say, ‘Let’s do this,’ then maybe that wasn’t the most economical method but it gets the ball rolling so you get to where it is the most economical method.”
