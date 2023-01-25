TRAVERSE CITY — The northwestern Lower Peninsula will see temperatures drop and more lake-effect snow this weekend, according to National Weather Service predictions.
On Wednesday, the region, including Traverse City, is expected to get minimal snowfall — 1 inch or less — but then colder temperatures and lake-effect snow will start Friday and last into next week.
Most of Antrim County, all of Kalkaska County, the southeastern section of Grand Traverse County and a small piece of Benzie County have the best chance for accumulating snow this weekend.
Sabrina Jauernic, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gaylord, estimated that the region can expect an accumulation of roughly 3 to 5 inches by the end of this weekend.
The lake-effect snowfall expected this weekend also will likely be accompanied by 30 to 40 mph winds.
The temperature will likely stay below 20 degrees Fahrenheit this weekend. Because the winter weather has been a bit warmer than usual so far this season, that drop may be quite noticeable for the region’s residents.
This temperature drop will be coming right about the time that winter temperatures in northern Michigan are expected to bottom out, Jauernic said.
Northwestern Lower Michigan is expected to have below-normal temperatures starting Friday and into early February, as well as slightly above normal precipitation, Jauernic said during the National Weather Service’s weekly webinar.
The northeastern Lower Peninsula will likely get more snow and windy conditions starting Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, with the heaviest snowfall — about 2 to 3 inches — along the shoreline of Lake Huron.
