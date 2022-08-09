KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Board of Education approved eight staff resignations and retirements on Monday amid community concerns about exiting staff.
Several members of the Kingsley community expressed concerns about school staff leaving and what they said were failures in district leadership at recent board meetings. Parents and teachers have criticized Superintendent Keith Smith, saying he is controlling and treats teachers poorly, and that his behavior has pushed many good educators out of the district in recent years.
Smith has previously refuted the claim that Kingsley is losing a lot of educators, and that he has worked well with teachers and teachers unions in the past.
According to the board of education’s meeting notes posted on kingsleyschools.org, the Kingsley board of education has approved the 25 Kingsley staff resignations or retirements, which includes 12 teachers, since January.
Board President Beth Lajko said she has begun to conduct informal exit interviews with some of the staff members who are leaving the district. In an interview after the meeting, she said some are retiring because they are of age to do so, others are leaving for personal reasons or for career advancements.
During the meeting, Lajko also pointed out that many school districts in the area have struggled to hire and retain teachers in past years. Staff shortages and a lack of qualified teachers is an issue that many school districts in northern Michigan have struggled with, as previously reported.
On Monday, the Kingsley board of education fielded more public comment from the community, many of whom expressed concerns about the number of staff who are leaving and the board’s leadership and professionalism.
“Why are we losing and not protecting and saving our students’ staff rather than let them go?” Angie Spellman asked.
Spellman said she has been coming to the last few board meetings where the board has approved a number of teacher resignations and retirements that worried her.
Jason Hillier, who has brought up concerns about staff leaving at previous meetings, said he’s happy to hear the exit interviews are beginning to happen.
Before the close of the meeting, the board members present thanked the resigning and retiring staff for their service to the district and welcomed the district’s new hires. Trustee Mike Schueller said he hopes the board follows through on figuring out why people are leaving and taking action.
“It hurts me that we’ve lost some great people,” he said.
Trustee Vivien Snyder also said she would like the board to compile information from exit interviews with leaving staff.
Despite the number of staff leaving, Lajko said the school district only has two positions to fill before the start of the school year.
She said she’s not too concerned about the district making those last two hires, but she has been concerned to hear comments from the public that some people may be leaving because of the work environment at Kingsley schools.
Lajko said she wants to make sure the district’s current staff are happy.
“We want to make sure we have quality staff here. We also want to make sure that we take care of our staff that is here,” Lajko said. “It is important for us to retain it, but yet we’re excited for people when they have a new opportunity that they’re pursuing. We want to support them in that also.”
