TRAVERSE CITY — Finding a spot for kayakers to avoid construction when the Union Street Dam is being torn down and replaced with FishPass over two years is proving controversial.
City commissioners on Monday will again discuss plans to build a temporary portage at American Legion Park in Traverse City. This small park sits at the corner of Cass and Washington streets and is dedicated to those who served in the military, as the name suggests.
That’s the top recommendation from city Clerk Benjamin Marentette, according to a memo. He considered and ruled out a few other spots, including the Governmental Center’s riverfront and a corner of land just west of the Eight Street bridge.
A paddling portage at the Governmental Center would interfere with operations there and require Grand Traverse County’s approval as well, since the county and city governments share the building, Marentette wrote.
But Commissioner Ashlea Walter wants to take a closer look at whether the Governmental Center could work after all.
“I think we can be more creative with it,” she said. “I do think we can put an (Americans with Disabilities Act) access there, which would benefit a lot of people, not just kayak people to have ADA access to the river there.”
Walter said there’s plenty of unused parking on Eighth Street near the Governmental Center lot, and the parking lot itself is empty on evenings and weekends. She doesn’t think American Legion Park is the best spot, as it’s not the intent of the park and by a very tight intersection.
Plus, even a temporary kayak launch there could have people using the park that way well into the future, Walter said.
Mayor Jim Carruthers doesn’t think American Legion Park is the right choice either. It’s one of the few urban sections of the Boardman River with vegetation along the shoreline, and paddlers could damage the riverbank there.
He’d rather take a look at another alternative: the corner by the Eighth Street bridge. Carruthers acknowledged that’s likely to make residents of the nearby condominiums unhappy. But neither were they happy with the possibility of locating the launch in American Legion Park, he said.
“Many of us live downtown, and we understand in living downtown there’s going to be more noise, more congestion and more intensity in everything,” he said. “We can’t expect a suburban lifestyle when we live downtown.”
A message left for Donald Coe of Midtown Condominiums Association wasn’t returned Friday.
That’s just one of two hot-button issues on Monday’s agenda. Commissioners will also introduce an ordinance change that would bar any new vacation home rentals in C-1 and C-2 commercial districts, while grandfathering in existing ones plus planned ones for which owners have taken certain steps.
Walter said Monday’s meeting is a good chance for people to weigh in on an issue where there’s already lots of public engagement.
Carruthers said he wants to put the issue on a study session agenda so commissioners have a chance to fully unpack it and the proposed change. He’s unsure if a blanket ban is the right move and wants to discuss alternatives before commissioners vote on the proposed amendment — the proposed motion sets up a Feb. 18 decision.
Commissioners also could go into closed session to discuss settlement options for the city’s lawsuit against ATT and UCI. City Attorney Lauren Trible-Lauct said the city took both companies to court after contractor UCI on behalf of ATT apparently damaged a city sewer main while installing fiber optic line in summer 2018. That caused about $14,000 in damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.