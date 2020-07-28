TRAVERSE CITY — Officials this week announced another $1.83 million in federal grant money funneled to the FishPass project on the Boardman River in downtown Traverse City.
Kurt Thiede, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regional administrator, on Monday announced $12.1 million in grants from the banks of the Boardman River. The money is meant to pay for efforts to restore and manage Great Lakes fish species and protect Michigan watersheds.
Those federal dollars will be divided between $7.3 million going to the Great Lakes Fishery Commission and $4.8 million to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for its stormwater and non-point source pollution program, officials said.
This latest grant for the FishPass project brings the total to $16.5 million in GLRI funds for the project designed to reconnect the upper Boardman River with Lake Michigan, but yet restrict invasive species such as sea lamprey from moving upstream.
Dan Zielinski, GLFC principal engineer on FishPass, said the project highlights the “connectivity conundrum” that dams present — blocking both native and invasive species from upstream habitats.
It’s not a problem unique to the Boardman River, he said, but a global issue in need of a solution. In fact, he said the experimentation on technology to sort the fish species at FishPass will only be researched in Traverse City, but will have implications for communities with dams around the world.
Zielinski told city commissioners last month funding was in hand for the construction of FishPass — estimated between $18-20 million — mostly through the GLRI.
In-stream research is scheduled to begin in 2023, he said, after construction of FishPass by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins this autumn.
Chairman-Elect David Arroyo, of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, said the tribe is honored to contribute to the return of the river to its “purest form: a living, breathing river.”
“This is such a great, meaningful endeavor,” Arroyo said Monday, while standing among government officials on a boardwalk near the existing Union Street Dam that will be replaced by the FishPass structure.
The newly elected tribal leader said the FishPass project will “heal what was once taken out of balance.”
Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers said the project is 15 years in the making and the “capstone” to long-running Boardman River restoration efforts.
Three old dams have so far been removed — the former Sabin, Boardman and Brown Bridge dams — and since then countless shoreline stabilization and habitat restoration projects have sprung up along and within the new river channel banks.
Among the last goals for the river restoration is to address the Union Street Dam in downtown Traverse City, the last barrier to Lake Michigan.
The city could not have done this latest planned work — replacing the aging Union Street Dam with this fishery research infrastructure — on its own, Carruthers said.
But not everyone is on board with the project.
Ann Rogers, co-chair of the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council, last month was among those who told city leaders they should hold off on the project or reject it altogether.
Rogers called for a moratorium on any new project using taxpayer money, and said the city needs to prepare for problems brought on by worsening climate change.
“We need to get our own house in order, we need to repair our central infrastructure, protect our fresh water and have a real plan for the years ahead,” she previously said.
Record-Eagle reporter Jordan Travis contributed to this article.
