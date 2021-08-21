TRAVERSE CITY — Looser density rules for two-family and multifamily residential districts could create more housing opportunities within Traverse City’s existing zoning grid.
At least that’s the idea behind two proposed zoning changes for which city planning commissioners set a Sept. 7 public hearing. One would combine R-9, R-15 and R-29 residential districts into a single classification, one without any density requirements beyond what can be built within lot setbacks, city Planner Shawn Winter said.
They currently have limits of nine, 15 and 29 dwellings per acre, respectively, documents show.
“This is an exciting move for multifamily districts, in which we’ve had no multifamily developments in years, so hopefully opening things up like this and making it a little looser within the confines of our setbacks and our regulations will allow for some development to happen,” planning commission Chairman David Hassing said.
Another change would allow duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes as allowed uses in R-2 two-family residential districts, the name of which would be changed to mixed-density residential. Two freestanding houses on one lot would still be allowed, but properties with three or more residences would have to build them within a single structure, Winter said.
“What we’re trying to do, again, is maintain the character and presence of those buildings along the streets in the neighborhoods,” he said.
Winter also proposed easing requirements for a sealed site plan, stormwater engineering plans and more, currently triggered for building three dwellings or more on a single parcel. He suggested upping that to five, as the added requirements place a burden on developers that sometimes prompts them to drop the plans.
Commissioner Heather Shaw was dead set against increasing limits on impervious surfaces — hard surfaces like buildings and pavement. She said she couldn’t back the proposed increase from between 35 percent for R-9 residential and 50 percent for R-29, up to 60 percent for the newly created R-3 district.
“If the goal is to create multifamily residential zones that fits in with other residential zones in the area, why do we want it to look like a commercial area? I get we need housing and we’re in a housing crunch, but we’ve got a real climate crisis right now,” she said. “Just because we happen to live in a beautiful, green and leafy space doesn’t mean that reducing green space doesn’t matter.”
Commissioner Brian McGillivary had questions about proposed 10-foot setbacks from Kids Creek’s ordinary high water mark. That wouldn’t push new construction outside the floodplain along a flood-prone creek.
But a wider setback — the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, a nonprofit actively working on improving the creek’s water quality, recommended 25 feet — would create more nonconforming properties, McGillivary said. That could complicate things for owners.
Winter said the creek, which winds through many a Slabtown neighborhood lawn, presents a challenging situation. Even 10-foot setbacks will create nonconforming structures. And it runs through districts where lot widths are often 25 feet.
“So we’re trying to find that balance with the water quality, and also not creating a lot of nonconformities with those property owners,” he said.
He agreed to McGillivary’s request to map out how different setbacks would affect nearby residential properties.
McGillivary also questioned regulations aimed at eliminating blind corners for sidewalks, arguing the language wasn’t clear enough and should include alleys and private walkways.
Sam Flamont, a city resident and real estate agent, told planning commissioners he loved the idea. It’s especially fitting as people look for smaller housing, and as housing prices and demand continue to climb, he said.
“I really do think you guys are making a huge difference for our city, and it will absolutely immediately impact the quality of life of the residents, and it’ll immediately impact the quality of neighborhoods, because you will have more young professionals living in these neighborhoods where you want them,” he said.
Commissioners voted 7-0 to set the public hearing for combining the three zoning types into one and removing density limits, with Commissioner Janet Fleshman absent and one spot vacant following Tyler Bevier’s resignation from the board on July 31.
They voted 5-2 on setting the public hearing for allowing duplexes to quadplexes in R-2 residential, with McGillivary and Shaw voting against.
McGillivary said he wasn’t comfortable moving ahead with the hearing, as he hadn’t read through the latest version of the amendment language, nor would the public see it until before the hearing.
And while Shaw said she thought it better to address changes to R-9, R-15 and R-29 districts before taking up R-2, Hassing said he thought both should be up for a hearing at the same meeting.
