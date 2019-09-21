WILLIAMSBURG — Alex McAlich was stunned as he sat in the parking lot of the Meijer in Waterford, Michigan.
The 27-year-old knew the nearly $530 worth of charges on his Meijer credit card had to be some kind of mistake.
“I was like, ‘There’s no way. I don’t ever spend more than a hundred bucks on it at any one time, and I always pay it off,” McAlich said.
McAlich called Meijer customer service and was eventually transferred to the fraud department where he explained that the charges in Midland, Warren and other places around the state could not possibly have been him.
“All those stores are like an hour away, and I told the lady, ‘Look, I don’t ever go there. There’s a Waterford Meijer I go to, and that’s it,’” he said.
McAlich believes he likely is a victim of a credit card scam affecting customers not only in Michigan but across the Midwest, according to those with knowledge of the case.
Two incidents in three days at the Meijer in Acme Township put law enforcement and Meijer employees on alert. The Grand Traverse County prosecutors brought felony charges last month against Khafra C. Chapple, 26, of Detroit, and Deandre P. Halimon, 25, of Taylor, for criminal enterprise after they were arrested Aug. 18 for using fraudulent gift cards to purchase items at the Meijer in Williamsburg.
Torez M. Leonard, 25, of Detroit, also faces a felony charge of conducting a criminal enterprise and resisting a police officer after an Aug. 16 incident.
Those charges were authorized Sept. 16.
Grand Traverse County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of fraudulent credit card activity at the Meijer in Acme Township on Aug. 16. A Meijer employee directed the deputy toward the two men, including Leonard, suspected of the crime. The two men fled when the officer approached them and a chase on foot through the store followed.
The deputy ordered them to stop before he stunned Leonard with a Taser, according to a complaint report filed with the 86th District Court. The other man with Leonard was not apprehended and fled the scene in a vehicle.
Police records show the deputy found a white plastic bag stuffed in Leonard’s underwear containing 29 fraudulent gift cards that were encoded with numbers of real Meijer credit card accounts. Leonard could spend up to spend up to 40 years in prison if convicted because of two prior felony convictions, a home invasion in 2011 and carrying a concealed weapon in 2015.
Karlyn Crotty, investigations coordinator of the Meijer Remote Operations Center, told law enforcement that Meijer has experienced “an overwhelming number of cases” in Michigan where debit gift cards are encoded with numbers belonging to actual Meijer credit card accounts and those gift cards are then used to fraudulently purchase items on those credit card accounts.
Kit Tholen, Grand Traverse County deputy civil counsel, said last month the scheme involves “a large number of Meijers around the state and even in other states in the Midwest.” About half of Meijer’s stores are located in Michigan, with the other half in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Tholen said they are unaware of any connection between Leonard and Chapple and Halimon, but that it is “something we’re exploring.”
“When it happened on the 16th, local police didn’t know about this scheme that was going on yet,” he said. “But by the 18th, they knew it was going on around the state. So when it happened then, they jumped on it.”
Tholen knows there are similar charges in other counties around the state, including Ottawa.
Halimon intends to enter a guilty plea in 13th Circuit Court on reduced charges, including two counts of possession of a fraudulent financial transaction device and one count of lying to a police officer. He could spend up to four years in prison.
Chapple has a lengthy criminal record, and Tholen believes he might be someone who is “higher up” in the scheme.
As for McAlich, $426.14 worth of fraudulent charges on his card has been taken off his account, and he said he intends to keep using his card despite the security concerns.
“This is the first time something like this has happened to me,” he said. “Hopefully it’s a one-time thing.”
