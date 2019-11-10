TRAVERSE CITY — A woman who fought and successfully overturned a prison sentence based on her pregnancy soon will be charged with child abuse.
Samantha Hughes, 29, awaits arraignment on one count of fourth-degree child abuse, a one-year misdemeanor, after deputies found her infant in a pile of laundry at a Traverse City home, according to Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
Hughes was found nearby and had overdosed, Moeggenberg said. She was revived at the scene.
A warrant was authorized on Oct. 25, court records show.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department handled the investigation. Lt. Chris Oosse said deputies found Hughes just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Another adult in the home had called 911, Moeggenberg said.
Hughes was released from prison after serving 352 days of the 13- to 24-month sentence 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power handed down after she pleaded guilty to cutting off a court-ordered tether in late 2018.
She was on probation for methamphetamine use conviction at the time, and Power set the span deliberately to keep Hughes drug-free through her pregnancy.
She filed an appeal, and her request was answered — the Michigan Court of Appeals opted on July 9 to reverse Power’s ruling and free Hughes from prison. Her case was referred to a new 13th Circuit Court judge for resentencing.
The appellate court’s decision called Power’s decision “constitutionally inappropriate” and “prejudicial” — not for its length, but for Power’s motivation in sentencing.
Power told his 13th Circuit Court room during that sentencing that his hope was keeping Hughes drug-free to ensure the child was born healthy.
He stands by his decision, which he said meant Hughes’ sentence lasted three months longer than it would have.
“I had to balance three months of custody versus the possibility of a lifelong disability for the child,” Power said. “For me, that wasn’t even close.”
He said last month that Hughes’ case included “recent, documented evidence of methamphetamine and cocaine use,” and that he felt she was at high risk for relapse.
“I just didn’t feel that was fair — not to the child, to the family, to the defendant, to society,” Power said. “At least the baby is healthy, was not exposed to drugs or alcohol during the time she was incarcerated.”
Hughes was resentenced in August by Judge Kevin Elsenheimer to time served.
During the resentencing Hughes said she “would never jeopardize my children or baby due to any drugs.”
Jordan Leff, the attorney who represented Hughes during the appeal, on Friday said he has no involvement in the latest case, and declined comment.
No attorney is listed in court records related to the recently filed case.
Hughes’ online records in 86th District Court include appearances for retail fraud, attempted destruction of police property, attempted assault or obstruction of a police officer, use of methamphetamine and several instances of driving without a license or without insurance.
“It’s understandable why (Power) did what he did,” Moeggenberg said. “(But) she is still presumed innocent.”
She declined to comment further on the matter.
“The right thing happened,” Power said.
No arraignment date for Hughes is listed in 86th District Court filings. See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.