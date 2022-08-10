TRAVERSE CITY — The new Traverse City Area Public Schools Montessori building is set to open for students and staff in fall 2023 after months of supplies and inspection delays.
Construction of the new Montessori school building on Franke Road began in April 2021 with a plan to open in September 2022, but after just a few months, labor and supply shortages in the construction industry set the project 11 to 14 weeks behind schedule. In November 2021, TCAPS trustees and administrators changed course and planned for a January 2023 move-in date.
To make that move work, TCAPS officials applied for and received a waiver from the state that would allow them to start just the Montessori school before Labor Day to add a few extra days onto Christmas break for the logistics of the move.
However, at the most recent TCAPS board of education finance and operations committee meeting, Superintendent John VanWagoner announced that the building would not be ready for students by the end of December 2022, and the board and administration began planning for a new move-in date. Recent delays in state inspections set the builders even further behind schedule as they had to wait for certain approvals before moving ahead.
TCAPS’s administration considered maintaining the pre-Labor Day start for the Montessori students and moving them into their new building over spring break or pushing the move-in to September 2023 and allowing Montessori students to have a normal start to their school year. The district landed on the latter option with input from parents and staff.
In a survey, which garnered 281 responses from families, more than 80 percent said they preferred to return to the post-labor day start for fall 2022 and have their kids move into the new building the following school year, according to a TCAPS press release. Nearly all — 97 percent — of Montessori staff said they would prefer the same.
The Franke Road building will be designed around the structure of a true Montessori school, unlike the Glenn Loomis building where the Montessori school is currently operating.
Once it’s ready to open, 500 to 550 students will occupy the new building, which will serve toddlers through 8th grade.
