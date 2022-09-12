TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Traverse County resident was recently diagnosed with monkeypox, according to the health department.
The person was isolated and poses no public health threat, according to a Grand Traverse County Health Department statement released Monday morning. The department was notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
This is the first case of MPV (monkeypox virus) in northern Michigan, and one of 229 cases statewide.
The virus is contagious from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. It spreads through direct contact with infectious rashes, scabs, bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact.
Symptoms can also include:
- fever
- headache
- muscle aches and backache
- swollen lymph nodes
- chills
- exhaustion
- rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.
Symptoms generally appear within three weeks after exposure and infection, and the rash often lasts two to four weeks. Infection may begin with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, that progress to a rash on the face and body, the release read, adding that anyone can contract and spread it.
Updated case counts by county in Michigan are available at www.michigan.gov/mpv.
If you think you may have MPV or been exposed to MPV, contact your health provider to get tested. If you do not have a health provider, please call GTCHD: 231-995-6801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.