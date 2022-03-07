TRAVERSE CITY — As snow fell Monday morning, there was plenty of slipping and sliding on the roadways.
From 6 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., there were 74 crashes reported to Grand Traverse 9-1-1, most of them snow-related, according to Grand Traverse 9-1-1 Director Jason Torrey.
Two crashes possibly resulted in injuries but it was unclear as of Monday afternoon as to what those injuries were or what specifically unfolded in those crashes. Torrey said that no one was injured severely, however.
A semi-truck jackknifed at M-37 and Vance Road; and the hill at Cedar Run and Straight Road proved slippery with a garbage truck and a school bus in the ditch at the same time, blocking traffic around 8:15 a.m.
One bus got stuck at a bus stop and a few had difficulty going again, but that was the extent of it, said Ginger Smith, Traverse City Area Public School communications executive director, via text.
Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovitch said that the roads were very slippery because “there was like a sheet of ice under fresh powdered snow” in Leelanau County on Monday, and that, from 8:06 a.m. to mid-afternoon, there were 12 crashes. Law enforcement vehicles and road commission trucks were also having a hard time, he said.
Borkovitch said deputies were policing a crash at Crane Hill Road, off of M-22 in Elmwood Township, and called for a truck from Leelanau County Road Commission to scrape and salt down the road and the Road Commission truck spun out and went into a ditch. And, he said, while deputies were trying to get the road commission truck out of the ditch, a Ford F-150 pickup truck spun out and went right past the original crash, basically spinning down the hill.
“There were accidents everywhere. At that time, I was the only one left in the office. Everybody else was out on calls, including the undersheriff, the lieutenants, the sergeants, everybody was tied up,” Borkovitch said.
Smith said that the weather came as a bit of surprise for TCAPS on Monday, as they thought the forecast said most of the snow would fall south of M-55.
“Mother Nature wins again!” she said, adding she was grateful for TCAPS’ transportation team and the added patience of drivers on the road Monday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, snow began falling in the Traverse City area just before dawn, with ice under the snow, refreezing from a warm-up the day before.
More snow fell throughout the day, putting the grand total in Traverse City around 3 to 4 inches, with more falling inland towards Gaylord, about 4 to 6 inches, according to NOAA.
This puts the grand total for the season at 86.3 inches as of Monday morning, with normal being 88.2 inches for the season by March 7.
North winds were fairly light during the snowfall and drifting wasn’t that much of an issue. The snow was “kind of a drier snow,” NOAA Meteorologist Andy Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the snow was a system of low pressure moving by to the south caused by the difference in temperature between the warm air that moved through the area on Sunday morning and dropping, colder temperatures throughout Sunday and Monday morning.
Sunday morning, Traverse City was at 52 degrees, with temperatures clocking in around the 40s and lower 50s throughout much of northern and lower Michigan.
This caused the snow to melt, rivers and streams to rise a bit and water to pond up along the roadways due to the rain. The ground was also still frozen, so the water didn’t really have anywhere to go, Sullivan said.
Temperatures then fell throughout the night until they hit freezing and it started snowing out early Monday morning.
“That’s what contributed, I’m sure, to those accidents this morning. Ice underneath that little bit of snow made it really, really slippery and hazardous to start off the morning,” he said.
As of mid-afternoon, things had cooled off a bit for Torrey’s team.
“As long as it doesn’t snow much more, I think we’ll probably be in pretty good shape. Historically, that’s how it works. But, it’s all dependent on the weather. It changes by the minute, so we’ll see what happens,” Torrey said.
