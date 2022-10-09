TRAVERSE CITY — Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a federally recognized holiday to honor the past, present and future of Native peoples across the country.
The Oct. 10 holiday reflects on the legacy and impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities, while also celebrating resilience and diverse cultures.
Michigan is home to 12 federally and four state reaffirmed sovereign nations that constitute the Anishinaabek or the Odawa (Ottawa), Ojibwe(Chippewa), and Bodewadmi (Potawatomi) nations.
For 20-year-old Cherrie McSawby, the holiday is a celebration of “all the things we come from and what we do today.”
McSawby said, as an Anishinaabe and an enrolled citizen of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, that means she has a duty to learn her traditions, listen to the stories elders share, and uplift the youth.
“I come from a beautiful community,” she said, “and I have a duty as a young Native woman.”
Her seven grandfather teachings guide her how to live “the good life” through honor, respect, and humility to everything around her, she said it’s important to carry those culturally important values on for the next seven generations.
Several state and local municipalities, including Traverse City and Michigan, have officially recognized the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day through proclamations well before federal recognition took place.
While Indigenous Peoples’ Day remains a non-federal holiday, it is federally recognized as a national holiday, 30 years after it was first celebrated.
In 2021, President Biden proclaimed Indigenous Peoples’ Day to be observed along with Columbus Day.
The proclamation was the culmination of decades-long efforts led by Native Americans to get the United States to cast aside Columbus Day in favor of honoring Indigenous communities. Biden said in the proclamation that he wants to honor Native Americans and their contributions to American society, along with the brutal history of discrimination and genocide against them.
The president also acknowledged the atrocities inflicted on Indigenous communities by European explorers in another proclamation and urged the country not to try and bury “shameful episodes of our past.”
The idea of replacing Columbus Day with a holiday for first inhabitants of the Americas was first presented in 1977 by participants at the United Nations International Conference on Discrimination against Indigenous Populations in the Americas.
Over the years, this movement has gained momentum to where more than 100 cities recognize Indigenous People’s’ Day to focus on the contributions and history of Native peoples.
“Everyone should know that we are still here, growing, thriving, educating, leading, healing and alive,” said GTB citizen Shocko Hall. He remarked on the strength it is to “be Anishinaabek,” which he said embodies the resilience that “came as our ancestors sacrificed for our nation.”
Hall traditionally drums for his community, where it is needed, such as funerals, celebrations, and ceremony. He told the Record-Eagle it is important now more than ever to decolonize “the true history of this land,” by learning from the first people of the region.
Like Hall, most Native Americans have long criticized the harmful inaccuracies of Columbus’ legacy that credited him with his “discovery” of the Americas when Indigenous people were there first.
The joint recognition alongside Christopher Columbus’s legacy comes with significant tension.
Jannan Cornstalk, a citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa, said the glorification of Columbus dismisses the history, contributions and importance of the people who were here first. “White-washed American history has glorified Europeans like Italian explorer Columbus who committed violence against Indigenous communities and other BIPOC communities.”
She said Columbus Day should fully be replaced as it celebrates the arrival of a man who set off 500 ongoing years of oppression and genocide of Indigenous Peoples.
She said Michigan is stolen Anishinaabek aki (land) by Europeans colonizers- Cornstalk comes from a long line of Anishinaabek ancestors who have stewarded both the land and waters of this region since time immemorial.
“History is still not represented in all of its truth,” Cornstalk said. “Even with recent events like Residential Boarding Schools, and the initiatives led by Native Americans, the U.S. is obsessed with the celebration of holidays revolving around horrible people.”
Cornstalk was one of the most crucial figures in encouraging the city of Petoskey to adopt its first resolution of this type back in 2019 after she raised the subject at city council meetings.
Cornstalk said Indigenous Peoples Day takes a look at a different perspective, and “ the history, culture and traditions of Anishinaabek should be celebrated in all aspects of life.”
She called for non-Natives to not only learn the history of the original Peoples of the Great Lakes, but to honor Anishinaabek knowledge and teachings by stewarding and fighting for land and water protection.
Not all states have accepted Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and though it is not yet a federal holiday, U.S. Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.) with 81 co-sponsors introduced House Bill “Indigenous Peoples’ Day Act,” to change that.
The bill hasn’t moved since being introduced last year, but would designate Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a legal public holiday in lieu of Columbus Day and replace the term “Columbus Day” with the term “Indigenous Peoples’ Day”, and for other purposes.
Long before territories became the state of Michigan, and Traverse City became wine country, it has been the traditional home to the Anishinaabek, who now only make up less than 2 percent of the state’s total population.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.