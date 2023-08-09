BUCKLEY — Growing enrollment has Buckley Community Schools looking to expand, especially as the district anticipates even more new students in the coming years.
That's why the district asked voters on Tuesday to approve a bond issue for around $7.4 million, and a 20-year millage to pay it back, according to Superintendent Jessica Harrand. Voters agreed, clearing the way for a three-phase project to expand a district already bursting at the seams.
"Students were really interested in a bigger cafeteria," she said. "We're currently serving lunches from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day.
Then there's the preschool, currently split between two locations including one the district is renting from a local business, Harrand said. Building a new preschool to bring the program back under one roof would be the first phase, with construction slated for spring 2024.
Repairing the school gymnasium roof is planned for the second phase, while adding three classrooms and expanding the cafeteria will be phase three, Harrand said. That last part is set to start in 2025 at the earliest, along with building a new technology lab. Students get to work with a CNC machine, 3-D printers and woodworking equipment.
"It'll be something custom-built for that type of technology which is really different from when our original building was built," she said. "It wasn't built with the right ventilation system and dust control as we're looking to have in the future."
Other planned improvements include security upgrades like upgrades to the door locking system, security measures for a new back entrance and surveillance system upgrades as well, Harrand said. The district also plans to replace aging buses, according to a handout on the bond proposal.
Voters in Hanover and Wexford townships in Wexford County and Grant and Mayfield townships in Grand Traverse County approved the bond proposal 281-92, unofficial vote totals show.
By timing the vote to coincide with the expiration of a previous 20-year millage, the district can borrow the money without asking residents to pay more in taxes than they did for the last millage, Harrand said.
The project came out of a strategic planning process that began around two years ago, aimed at responding to a growing district, Harrand said. Its enrollment could grow by 100 over the next five years, a 20-percent increase, according to the district.
Harrand doesn't expect that to slow down.
"I believe with the way the current housing market is, we will continue to see growth and really have a lot more residents moving to Buckley," she said. "Our taxes are a little cheaper than in Traverse City, the housing is cheaper than in Traverse City and we're still a really decent commute for parents that work."
Pellston millage fails
Voters kept their wallets closed Tuesday when it came to funding the construction of a new field house for Pellston Public Schools.
The facility would have been built in an empty field across the street from the Pellston Middle School. It would have been open for students and the general public and feature new basketball courts, weight rooms and other amenities.
The 1.8-mill increase failed in the Tuesday elections – which would have paid back an $11.75-million bond over the next 25 years. Homes with a taxable value of $50,000 would have seen their taxes go up by $90 a year.
The vote was on the ballot for Bliss Township, Carp Lake Township, Center Township, Maple River Township and McKinley Township in Emmet County.
According to unofficial results posted on the county’s website, 315 votes were for yes and 545 votes were for no.
The proposal was also on the ballot for Burt Township in Cheboygan County. It failed with 119 yes votes and 139 no votes, according to unofficial results.
Emmet County Clerk Suzanne Kanine said official results will be posted after a canvasser meeting on Aug. 10.
Messages were left for Pellston administrators Wednesday.
Michael Livingston is a Report for America corps member and Mackinac Straits Bureau reporter covering rural life in northern Michigan. Reach him at michael.livingston@interlochen.org.
