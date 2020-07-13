GAYLORD — A teenage girl missing for nearly a week has been found safe.
The girl, 15-year-old Destini Rose Pelfrey, was found at a Grayling home, according to a Michigan State Police. She’d been staying there with a 15-year-old boy.
Pelfrey initially disappeared around 10:30 p.m. on July 6. Investigators suspected she was a runaway, and put out pictures and descriptions in hopes of finding the teen, according to an MSP release sent out the week of her disappearance.
Early witness reports led police to suspect she and the teen boy were in Elmira or Vanderbilt.
She was unharmed, and has since been returned to her Gaylord home.
