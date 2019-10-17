TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Blanc man was found dead in Whitewater Township after his wife told Michigan State Police her husband never came home.
Michael Rogers’ brother found his body Wednesday morning on some hunting property, according to an MSP release. Rogers, 71, went to Traverse City to visit a friend and planned on checking the land near South River and Broomhead roads. He planned to return home by midnight, but he never came home and his wife hadn’t heard from him since 3 p.m. Tuesday, his wife told MSP troopers.
Rogers’ brother went to the hunting property Wednesday morning as MSP troopers with the Cadillac Post worked to establish Rogers’ last known location, according to the release.
The brother found Rogers’ pickup, then Rogers’ body.
“At this time, it is believed the deceased had fallen 20 feet from a tree stand causing his death,” a release stated.
Emergency medical responders and troopers responded, and no foul play is suspected at this time, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.